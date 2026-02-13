Great Arizona Puppet Theater to Present PIP & SQUEEK GO TO THE SHOW

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present PIP & SQUEEK GO TO THE SHOW from February 26 through March 22 at its performance space in Phoenix.

The production follows Pip and Squeek, two comical mice who find themselves alone on an empty stage while searching for the show everyone has come to see. When they realize that they are, in fact, the show, the duo must improvise a performance of their own. The result is a fast-paced puppet comedy designed for audiences ages 5 and up.

Performances are scheduled Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). For reservations and additional information, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0.

Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.