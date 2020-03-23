The Phoenix Theatre Company Reschedules 100th Season Of Shows

The Phoenix Theatre Company has rescheduled performances of three shows to help arrest the spread of COVID-19.

"The safety and well-being of our patrons, employees and community are foremost in our minds," said Managing Director Vincent VanVleet. "It marks the first time in our 100-year history that our theatre will pause performances. However, we know this decision is the right one for our patrons and for everyone working on our productions."

As of today, The Phoenix Theatre Company made the following changes to the performance schedule:

· Something Rotten!: The run dates have been moved to May 13 through June 7.

· The Rocky Horror Show: The run dates have been moved to May 13 through June 28.

· HAIR: The run dates have been moved to July 8 through August 9.

Additionally, the remaining shows of Sondheim on Sondheim, which was currently on stage, are canceled.

"We remain unshaken in the belief that theatre brings out the best in us, inspiring hope and understanding. And with the support of our steadfast patrons and a generous community, that mission will continue," said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director.

The Phoenix Theatre Company requests your patience as the team works diligently to reach out to all ticket holders to reschedule purchased tickets. We anticipate longer than average wait times. However, anyone with immediate concerns can call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You