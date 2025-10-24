The Great Arizona Puppet Theater To Present THE BIG BUG CIRCUS In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present The Big Bug Circus, a joyful original marionette production running November 6–23, 2025, at the theater’s downtown Phoenix location (302 W. Latham St.).

A carnival of whimsical circus acts performed by insects, The Big Bug Circus invites audiences to marvel at the feats of the strongman ant, gasp at the daring tightrope-walking caterpillar, and cheer for the juggling dung beetle. Featuring colorful handcrafted string puppets and lively performances, this imaginative show promises fun for the entire family.

Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 0–12).