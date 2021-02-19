Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE DINOSAUR PICNIC

Grab your picnic baskets and join in for this new show created just for the company's Drive-In Theater.

Feb. 19, 2021  
On Saturday, March 6 at 10am, The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a Drive-In Puppet Show, "THE DINOSAUR PICNIC".

In this silly and interactive show, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a
rollicking good time. Grab your picnic baskets and join in for this new show created just for the company's Drive-In Theater. Giant funny dinosaurs will share jokes, songs, and good times! Play along with a special craft that you can make in your car during the show.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


