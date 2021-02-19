The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE DINOSAUR PICNIC

On Saturday, March 6 at 10am, The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a Drive-In Puppet Show, "THE DINOSAUR PICNIC".

In this silly and interactive show, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a

rollicking good time. Grab your picnic baskets and join in for this new show created just for the company's Drive-In Theater. Giant funny dinosaurs will share jokes, songs, and good times! Play along with a special craft that you can make in your car during the show.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php . Shows and showtimes are subject to change.