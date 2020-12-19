The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced that there will be no shows on the weekend of Dec. 26-27, but they will be back with more drive-in shows in the new year!

On Saturday, January 2 at 10:00am, the venue will present Drive-in Puppet Show 'The Three Little Pigs', a hilarious and musical rendition of the traditional tale about the dangers of shoddy home construction and how those pigs must face a big, bad and very hungry (but not-so-smart) wolf.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php . Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.