The Arts Academy Of Sedona to Present A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS

Step back in time this holiday season as The Arts Academy of Sedona presents A Vintage Christmas, an enchanting evening of classic holiday stories brought to life in the style of 1950s radio theater. Join AAS Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6, at 7p or Sunday, December 7, at 2 pm for this heartwarming holiday celebration of nostalgia, music, and community.

A Vintage Christmas is produced and directed by the award-winning producer, director, playwright, and actor Camilla Ross. She is also President of Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC), which she co-founded in Mystic, Connecticut, in 2008. Now based in Sedona, Arizona, she also serves as Executive Director of the Arts Academy of Sedona and teaches business at Three Rivers Community College. A U.S. Navy and Army veteran, Ross champions theatre that amplifies diverse voices and human stories, inspiring change through art and community engagement. A graduate of Emerson College, she is a member of Actors' Equity Association, SAVCO, and the Connecticut Theatre Women's Network. Her leadership has earned national recognition, including the Collaborator of the Year Award from the Arizona Community Foundation.

A Vintage Christmas rekindles the spirit of simpler times with a collection of beloved Christmas tales, including the luminous A Light on Maple Street and other treasured favorites. In a world that too often forgets to pause, The Last Light on Maple Street reminds us what still glows when everything else goes dim - for those who keep a single light burning, even when the season feels dark.

The production features a talented ensemble of Sedona locals and guest artists:

Joan Westmoreland (Driving Miss Daisy), Danae Dearden, Teressa J. Hawkins, Steven Jenesse, Bart Cookus, Michael and Candace Gallagher, with returning performers Terra Shelman, Ivory LaNoue, and Craig Schneider.

Returning from Los Angeles are Joel Austin (Silence is Not Golden) and Sean Spencer (Holidays on Ice, Almost, Maine). From Phoenix, James Yaw returns to the Emerson Theater Collaborative after his acclaimed performance in Driving Miss Daisy.

Adding a musical sparkle to the evening, Ivory LaNoue will perform as our featured vocal artist, while Sedona's First Poet Laureate, Gary Every, graces the stage as the evening's poet.

Behind the scenes, Ginny Burkitt serves as sound designer, with Izabella Iam, an intern from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, stepping in as lighting designer for this holiday production.