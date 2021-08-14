THE THREE WISHES Will Be Performed at the Great AZ Puppet Theater

From September 1-12, The Great AZ Puppet Theatre will present THE THREE WISHES.

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it! A kindhearted woodcutter and his wife are granted three wishes by a tree elf and use them in increasingly silly ways in this charming European folk tale.



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)



PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

