Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE THREE WISHES Will Be Performed at the Great AZ Puppet Theater

pixeltracker

Performances will run September 1-12.

Aug. 14, 2021  

THE THREE WISHES Will Be Performed at the Great AZ Puppet Theater

From September 1-12, The Great AZ Puppet Theatre will present THE THREE WISHES.

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it! A kindhearted woodcutter and his wife are granted three wishes by a tree elf and use them in increasingly silly ways in this charming European folk tale.

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Brittany Nicholas Photo
Brittany Nicholas
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Jared Gertner Photo
Jared Gertner

More Hot Stories For You

  • STARS IN THE HOUSE Live at Town Hall Rescheduled to October 25
  • Derek Klena, Jenny DiNoia, and More Join BroadwayPlus for WISH GRANTED: BROADWAY'S BACK!
  • Limited Edition Al Hirschfeld Prints Signed By Broadway Stars, Now Up For Bids
  • Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Sara Bareilles and More Donate Songs to MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW Local Theatre Fundraising Revue