THE SEASONS AND OTHER WORKS to Be Presented By Ballet Yuma Next Week

Ballet Yuma is now in its 25th season under the direction of Jon Cristofori and Kathleen Sinclair.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Ballet Yuma will present "The Seasons And Other Works" at Yuma Catholic High School on April 17, 2021.

Ballet Yuma's long awaited spring production is over a year in the making, and the company has been waiting a whole year to perform this production for its community.

Uniquely, a different choreographer was used for each season. The dancers will be wearing vibrant costumes and an all new set design will be featured.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Call Jenn Coleman for more information 928-446-6770 or email jennyjumpup@gmail.com.

Now in its 25th season under the direction of Jon Cristofori and Kathleen Sinclair, Ballet Yuma is recognized nationally as one of the best pre-professional ballet companies in the country. Formerly it was Arizona's sole representative in Regional Dance America (RDA) as an Honor Company. Graduates have gone on to dance professionally with highly regarded companies including San Francisco Ballet, Sacramento Ballet, Houston Ballet, American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company, Boston Ballet, Ballet Memphis, Miami City Ballet, Trey McIntyre Project, Ballet San Jose, Texas Ballet Theater, Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Louisville Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Missouri Contemporary Ballet, Ballet Idaho, Ballet Nouveau Colorado, and City Ballet of San Diego.


