THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

The Princess, the Unicorn, and the Smelly-Foot Troll is coming to the Great AZ Puppet Theater this summer. The production runs July 28-August 15.

This is a funny original musical about a princess, a unicorn, and a friendly troll with hygiene issues. Fun for the whole family with plenty of singing, sparkles, and smelly-foot hilarity!



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)



PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone 3 years and older; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org