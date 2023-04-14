THE CHANGELING Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theatre This Month

Guest Artist Twisted Heart Puppetworks presents "THE CHANGELING": Created by puppetry artist Tania Yager, this is the Celtic-inspired story of a city couple who moves into the Irish countryside with their newborn child. Unaware that their new cottage is set on land that is occupied by The Fae, they ignore the advice of neighbors urging the use of protective charms. When a bereft Faerie Queen spies the child, she instantly becomes enamored and there is nothing to stop her from easing her own broken heart. This piece boasts uniquely handcrafted shadow puppets, live singing, and a dark tale that is sure to stir audiences of all ages.

While "The Changeling" is appropriate for families with children 8 and up, it tackles sophisticated and darker subject matter such as death, loss, and grief.



$15 per person. Advance ticket purchase is required. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org