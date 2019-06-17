Storytelling Workshop With Molly McCloy Announced At Prescott Center for the Arts

Jun. 17, 2019  

Prescott Center for the Arts & Quest Storytelling Presents: A Workshop For Those Who Want to Tell A Story!

Don't miss an amazing workshop of personal storytelling with Moth Story-Slam winner Molly McCloy!
This workshop covers and includes:

  • How to develop a story line.
  • Keeping an audience engaged and creating a meaningful experience for you and your audience.
  • An opportunity to perform story at the end of the workshop.
  • Receive feedback from a nationally recognized storyteller.
  • A full lunch on the day of the workshop. Date: Saturday, July 20th Time: 9:00am-6:00pm

Tickets: $90 Scholarships are available., Trinity Presbyterian Church 630 Park Ave Prescott, AZ 86303 Prescott Center for the Arts 208 N. Marina St. Prescott, AZ 86301 www.pca-az.net.



