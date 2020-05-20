Space 55 Ensemble Performs RADIO FREE EUROPA

Space55 presents its latest theatrical premiere: a radio play by Ear / The First Annual Bookburner's Convention playwright Ashley Naftule. Loosely inspired by the life and work of legendary radio host Art Bell, Radio Free Europa is Space 55's first-ever foray into doing a completely remote production.

Everything-from rehearsals to sound/art design to performing-is being done through conferencing. Unlike many Zoom shows, you won't see the actors. We're turning the cameras off and letting their voices, foley effects, music, and a slideshow of over 600 images designed by artist David Matteson tell the story. Using the cast as models, Matteson transformed them into digitized, "Waking Life"/"A Scanner Darkly" style images, giving the show a graphic novel feel. A play structured around a series of phone calls, it's uniquely suited to speak to our isolated, cabin feverish times.

RADIO FREE EUROPA performances will be live-streamed on Space55's YouTube Channel each weekend Friday, May 22 thru Sunday, June 7th. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm, Sundays are at 2pm. It's free to "attend" the show, but donations are much appreciated. Radio Free Europa Stream link: bit.ly/Space55 Donate to Space 55: space55.org

Broadcasting from the Nevada desert, Delilah Peel hosts the nation's most popular late night AM radio show. Fielding paranoid calls about UFOs, Bigfoots, dead pop stars, and chupacabras is all in a day's work for Peel. But when her equipment begins picking up ominous transmissions from beyond the stars, she starts to worry that she's turning into one of her callers. Inspired by Coast to Coast AM, the works of Philip K. Dick, and the strange recordings of The Conet Project, Radio Free Europa is a darkly comic exploration of one woman's struggle to find a signal in a universe full of noise.

RADIO FREE EUROPA is directed by Dennis Frederick, with performances by Amy Garland, Scott Hyder, Julie Peterson, BJ Garrett, Ernesto Moncada, Sarah Starling, Aleks Hollis, Marcella Grassa, Mona Swan LeSueur, Willa Eigo, Cody Hunt, Matt Clarke, and Alex Tuchi.

Formed in 2006 by Shawna Franks, Space 55 Theatre Ensemble is dedicated to developing new, under-represented and innovative theatre, and presenting it at an affordable price in a relaxed, casual environment. Space 55 is located at 1524 N. 18th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85007. More information: www.space55.org

