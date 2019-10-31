Sonoran Desert Chorale Celebrates Holidays With 'Good Tidings We Bring'

Seasonal favorites and the glorious combination of brass, organ and singers highlight the Sonoran Desert Chorale's holiday concert, "Good Tidings We Bring."

"Good Tidings We Bring" performances will take place Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538. Advance single ticket prices are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

From a hundreds-year old Catalan Carol To the stirring John Rutter Gloria to the gentle Franz Biebl Ave Maria, the repertoire includes songs familiar and new - with a surprise or two!

Both the Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata and the Rutter Gloria are set for chorus, brass, and organ. Pinkham's Cantata is known for its "wonderful poignancy and joy," while the lasting success of Rutter's music is attributed to his writing "music that people want to perform and to hear." Sonoran Desert Chorale will be joined by Dr. Bonnie Loney on organ as well as stellar instrumentalists from throughout the Valley.

Included in the concert is a rich, powerful and challenging setting of God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen arranged by Sonoran Desert Chorale's Artistic Director, Dr. Carric Smolnik. In addition, the Chorale will perform Joy to the World by John Rutter, with a robust combination of the well-loved carol text by Isaac Watts, melody by Lowell Mason (based on Handel), and Rutter's dynamic accompaniment. These two selections will be a beautiful highlight for the audience.

In a quieter vein, Sonoran Desert Chorale will perform the exquisite Lo, How a Rose. Many Christmas tunes date back centuries, but Lo, How a Rose has endured - unchanged - since its inception in the early-17th century.

Finally, the performances of Good Tidings We Bring will include the traditional audience Sing-a-Long, with concert-goers joining the Chorale, lifting their voices in song, a greatly anticipated moment for the holiday season.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You