Scottsdale Philharmonic Unveils 2025-26 Concert Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Scottsdale Philharmonic recently concluded its season with a sold-out Independence Day concert.

"This is always one of our most popular concerts of the season because of the familiar patriotic music," says Joy Partrdige, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. "If you couldn't attend, you can view this recording of the concert using this link:

"Concert attendees were treated to a special piano performance by 8-year-old Stella Serebriakov playing 'Berkovich Piano Concerto #2'."

The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set its concert dates for the 2025-26 season-Sundays Sept. 28, Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Feb. 15, March 22, May 3 and June 28. "For a limited time, we're offering a discount when you pre-order season tickets, with prices ranging from $114 to $199 for all seven concerts," says Partridge.

"This past season showed us how much the community values the power of live classical music," Partridge says. "As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone."

Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. "Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors," explains Partridge. "Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you're passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.

"Another way people can support us is our online symphony store that will make its debut by September," Partridge explains. "We will have donated merchandise, event tickets, gift cards and artwork available for purchase through the store, available on the homepage of our website. Donations to the online store are appreciated, and all proceeds will go to the Scottsdale Philharmonic."

All concerts for the 2025-26 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 2-4 p.m.