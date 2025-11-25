Scottsdale Philharmonic Reveals Program for its Annual Christmas Concert

The Scottsdale Philharmonic will hold its annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 7. All concerts for the 2025-26 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m.

In addition to the Dec. 7 concert, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set the following dates for its 2025-26 season—Sundays Feb. 15, March 22, May 3 and June 28—as well as a new pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, Aug. 2 and a full concert with chorale on Aug. 30.



“We look forward to playing many family holiday favorites such as ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘O Holy Night’, ‘The Christmas Song’ and many more,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “This popular concert always sells out so be sure to get your tickets soon!”



“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.



“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program’ to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children’s concert program.



“Our Symphony Store, a donation-based store on our website supporting the Scottsdale Philharmonic, debuted this fall and is off to a good start,” Partridge explains. “Our Symphony Store is the official online donation center of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Here, you’ll find a unique selection of donated items and services available as thank-you gifts for your tax-deductible contribution to our symphony.”



Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.



Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.