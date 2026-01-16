Scottsdale Philharmonic Reveals Program For February Concert and New Concerts In Summer

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After several sold-out concerts this fall, The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced the program for its Feb. 15 concert and has added additional concerts this summer.



At the Feb. 15 concert, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present Mendelssohn's vibrant “Italian Symphony #4” as well as Handel's “Music for the Royal Fireworks”, and Dukas' “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” with Principal Conductor Vanja Gjumar Nikovski.



“We look forward to kicking off 2026 with this great selection of music,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “We are looking to expand our impact by offering more classical music concerts, free streaming for those who can't attend in person, and expanding our student music program.



In addition to the Feb. 15 concert, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set the following dates for its 2025-26 season—Sundays March 22, May 3 and June 28—as well as a new pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, Aug. 2 and a full concert with chorale on Aug. 30.



All concerts for the 2026 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m.



“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.



“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program' to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are also planning a children's concert program.



Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you're passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.

