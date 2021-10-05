Scottsdale Museum Of Contemporary Art To Present Full Arc Of Beverly McIver's Career

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art presents a multi-gallery survey show that captures the career arc and continued ascent of contemporary artist Beverly McIver. The exhibition "Beverly McIver: Full Circle" is on view from Feb. 12 to Sept. 4, 2022.

"Beverlya??McIver: Full Circle"a??presents a survey of 50 works that demonstrate the diversity of the artist's thematic approach to painting. This exhibition provides viewers with a look at how McIver's work has evolved since her emerging artist exhibition at SMoCA nearly 25 years ago.

Kim Boganey, director of Scottsdale Public Art, is curating the exhibition, her first at SMoCA since "HairStories" debuted there in 2003.

"I am honored to see 'Beverly McIver: Full Circle' open at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art," Boganey said. "It truly is a full-circle moment, given SMoCA was one of the first arts institutions in the West to recognize the importance of Beverly's artwork back in 1998. Beverly's artwork is now known nationally and is in many notable museum and personal collections, but this is an opportunity to celebrate her journey here in Arizona."

On view will be artworks from self-portraits that explore expressions of individuality, intimate portraits of family members, and portraits of other artists and notable figures. The exhibition features some of McIver's more beloved artworks, including several series in their entirety and works that have not been on public display. Visitors can also experience McIver's more recent works, including those created during her year spent in Rome as a fellow with the American Academy's Rome Prize.

The tactile nature of oil paints, combined with McIver's knowledge of paint and tremendous use of color, creates works that are visually seductive. Additionally, she is a great storyteller, which is what connects viewers to her paintings. The audience sees themselves and their stories, in her artwork.

A complementary exhibition,a??"In Good Company," will include artists who have mentored McIver, such as Faith Ringgold and Richard Mayhew, as well as those who have studied under her, including Melissa Button, Claudio Dicochea, Chris Santa Maria and Lamar Whidbee, to name a few. Critical to McIver's belief is the desire to pay it forward - much like what was done to pave the way for her - to ensure that the next generation (or two) of artists have the tools that are needed to succeed in a competitive world.

"I hope museumgoers walk away with a greater appreciation for her work as a master painter, an understanding of the journey she has traveled as an African American woman artist and her gift as a visual storyteller," Boganey said.

Beverly McIver says it's an honor to return to SMoCA, where she had her debut exhibition in 1998 as an emerging artist.

"It has been years since I have seen several of the artworks that will be on view. Also included in this exhibition are artworks from my mentors and students I have had the opportunity to mentor that will give viewers an unprecedented look into the evolution of an artist's career," McIver said.

A hardback, full-color, 128-page catalog, published by University of California Press, will accompany the exhibition. It will include a conversation between McIver and Boganey and essays by leading Black feminist writer Michele Wallace - daughter of McIver's graduate school mentor Faith Ringgold - and distinguished scholar of African American art history Richard Powell. Accompanying the exhibition is a significant lineup of programs to include an artist talk, panel discussion, film screening, dance performance and tours.

"Beverly McIver: Full Circle"a??is curated by Kim Boganey, director of Scottsdale Public Art. This exhibition is generously supported by presenting sponsor Wells Fargo. Additional support is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.



"Beverly McIver: Full Circle" will be traveling to these institutions:

Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art Dec. 8, 2022 - March 26, 2023

Gibbes Museum of Art April 28 - Aug. 4, 2023.