Scottsdale Museum Of Contemporary Art Presents New Solo Exhibitions In 2022

Artists Beverly McIver and Brad Kahlhamer will be featured in new exhibitions this spring at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) with other exhibitions scheduled throughout 2022.

"Beverly McIver: Full Circle," a survey show of more than 70 works that captures the arc and continued ascent of the contemporary artist, will open to the public on Feb. 12. And opening on Feb. 26, "Brad Kahlhamer: Swap Meet" finds the New York- and Arizona-based Native American artist drawing inspiration from the ethnographic experience of fieldwork at swap meets throughout the Southwest.

Opening in April, "Teresa Baker: Capturing Space" features seven large-scale hanging works by Los Angeles-baseda??Mandan/Hidatsa artist Teresa Baker, whose work is influenced by mid-century, New York, abstract expressionist artists. And in October, SMoCA will present the seventh iteration of its Architecture + Art series with "Mirrorworks," an exhibition of new large-scale works by Southern California artist Phillip K. Smith III that creates a richly hued environment.

"Emerging in a post-pandemic world, SMoCA looks to artists who connect strongly with community and who help us expand our thinking about the world we live in," said Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA director and chief curator. "Through these large-scale solo exhibitions, we are proud to present some of the most important artists of our time that represent a regional, national and global focus."

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for non-members; $7 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. Timed-entry tickets are required. Save time by booking online at SMoCA.org. View our safety protocols at SMoCA.org/reopening-guidelines.