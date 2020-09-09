Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Plans to Reopen to the Public

Alonzo King LINES Ballet scheduled to perform in the Virginia G. Piper Theater in January 2021.

As Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts reconnects patrons to the arts during its 2020-21 season there are myriad changes the public can expect ahead of the Jazz con Alma performance on Saturday, Sept. 26.

These plans will be consistent with ordinances from the city of Scottsdale and Maricopa County, as well as the State of Arizona's Phased Reopening Model. Additionally, the new policies and protocols follow recommendations from the federal government, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Scottsdale Arts Health Advising Team.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' reopening and return to performances plan includes, but not limited to:

- Staff, volunteers and all visitors within the indoor buildings required to wear masks. (ADA accommodations allowed)

- Theaters, bathrooms and high-touch areas cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.

- Customer service counters including bar, box office and retail spaces taking additional sanitary and safety precautions.

- Hand sanitizer stations available throughout public spaces.

- Timed entry into the theater to help facilitate social distancing protocols.

- Seating options in theaters physically spaced for performances through the end of the year (with varying sized seating groups available).

- Livestream ticket options to view live performances from home.

- The city of Scottsdale will be retrofitting HVAC units in the Center with UV lights and/or ionization technology for safety. These technologies treat the air for particulates and coronaviruses.



For a comprehensive document listing policies, protocols and guidelines the Center expects its staff, volunteers and visitors to follow visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/covid-19-response.

