Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces Holiday Lineup

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is known for its festive holiday performances, and this year's diverse offerings inlcudes everything from theatrical comedy to mariachi music to classical classics.

Holiday season performances include ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro's "Christmas in Hawaii," the always popular "A Merry-Achi Christmas," the return of "Assisted Living: The Musical | THE HOME...for the Holidays," Scottsdale Philharmonic's Holiday Concert, a Christmas show from singer-songwriter AJ Odneal and the Littlest Big Band, and a flute trio curated by MusicaNova Orchestra.

Alongside those special performances are five separate days of the free Shop & Be Merry Holiday Market, featuring live music, children's activities, and special food and beverage offerings alongside a curated market of fine arts and crafts.

Holiday Events in November and December at the Center

Jake Shimabukuro

Christmas in Hawaii

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Known for his fast and complex finger work, Jake Shimabukuro is a ukulele virtuoso, whose music combines elements of jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk and flamenco.

Shop & Be Merry Holiday Market

Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, 2021, noon - 4 p.m.

Shop & Be Merry Holiday Market is a series of indoor holiday events featuring live music by Arizona musicians, a curated market of fine arts and crafts, children's holiday activities and specialty food and beverage. On Nov. 27 (Small Business Saturday) and Nov. 28 (Museum Store Sunday), visitors to the market will have a chance to visit with Black Santa from 1 to 3 p.m.

Classical Lounge curated by MusicaNova

Sonoran Silver Flutes Holiday Concert

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, 2 p.m.

Stage 2

Start off your season with some soothing holiday music, played by the flute trio of Jeanie Pierce, Lee Chivers and Nancy Sowers.

Mariachi Sol de México️ de José Hernández

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México bring treasured holiday favorites and selections from the mariachi songbook to the Virginia G. Piper stage. Signature sponsor: Bank of America.

Scottsdale Philharmonic Holiday Concert

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, 4 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Scottsdale Philharmonic will help you get into the spirit of the season with classics like "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" and the "Hallelujah" chorus from Handel's Messiah.

Assisted Living: The Musical

THE HOME...for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Stage 2

The hilarious comedy team of Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett are off their walkers once again in "Assisted Living: The Musical - THE HOME...for the Holidays," an all-new, hysterical holiday sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas and retirement will never be the same!

AJ Odneal and the Littlest Big Band Christmas Show

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

Multi-instrumentalists AJ Odneal and Ted Belledin, along with some of the Valley's best jazz musicians, bring a classic big band sound for a delightful holiday performance.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is open during ongoing construction at Scottsdale Civic Center, though there is no access through the north doors. The Center is located at 7380 E. 2nd St. in Old Town Scottsdale. Free parking is available in two nearby garages.

New health and safety protocols have been implemented as of Oct. 1, 2021, for all patrons attending performances at the Center. Details about the protocols and all the performances can be found at ScottsdalePerformingArts.org or call 480-499-8587.