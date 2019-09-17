SWEENEY TODD Comes To Arizona Broadway Theatre

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) kicks off its 15th Season with Stephen Sondheim's musical theatre masterpiece, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, October 11 - November 9, 2019, at Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria, Arizona.

"This show had overwhelming positive reviews and was a huge success when we performed it at The Herberger Theater Center (HTC) in September of 2018 so we decided to bring it to our mainstage in Peoria," said Kiel Klaphake, Executive Producer at ABT. "There are very few shows that embody that style of entertainment, or that define the genre of Musical Theatre, quite like Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, and we're so excited to be performing such a monumental production again as the kickoff to our milestone 15th season!"

An indisputable masterpiece by America's greatest living Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set on the seedy side streets of 19th century London. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Featuring a brilliant score that includes "Pretty Women," "A Little Priest," and "Not While I'm Around," Sweeney Todd is a beautiful, soaring black comedy filled with stunning terror that will leave you gasping.

ABT alum, Tony Edgerton (The Beast in Beauty and The Beast) and ABT co-founder Cassandra Klaphake will reprise their outstanding performances as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

"Cassandra Klaphake is the yin to Edgerton's yang, nailing her role with a fine balance of vocal prowess and comic sensibility. The chemistry of the two gel in a knockout rendition of "A Little Priest," a hilarious cornucopia of Sondheimesque rhymes and puns," says Herbert Paine of Broadway World.

ABT's Season 15 Broadway Series continues in 2019 with Elf: The Musical (November 22 - December 29, 2019) and kicks off 2020 with La Cage aux Folles (January 24 - February 28 (in Peoria) & March 6 - 22 (at Herberger Theater Center in Downtown Phoenix) and Chicago (March 13 - April 19, 2020). For more information about these and other upcoming productions presented at Arizona Broadway Theatre, visit azbroadway.org or call 623.776.8400.

ABT, Arizona's one-of-a-kind, award-winning, state-of-the-art professional theatre showcases locally and nationally-acclaimed artists and provides palate-pleasing sit-down table service prepared fresh daily to accompany the award-winning on-stage fare. With one reservation, you can enjoy a full night's entertainment without having to rush around the Phoenix sprawl between meal and show! ABT is conveniently located south of West Bell Road off Loop 101 in the P83 District east of the Peoria Sports Complex. Parking is free. Arizona Broadway Theatre's fifteenth season is proudly sponsored by Arrowhead Cadillac.





