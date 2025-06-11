Review: BACK TO THE WEST at The Gaslight Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BACK TO THE WEST, now playing at The Gaslight Theatre, is a rollicking new show stuffed with laughs and charm. Written by Brian Hale, this fast-paced musical adventure centers on Micky and Betsy, who must travel through time to rescue Professor Bunsen back in the 1880's Old West. The melodrama contains many in-jokes that reference classic time-traveling films. The setting also lends itself well to Western lore, which fits right in here in Tucson. My spouse, who attended the show with me, remarked that this show is one of the strongest Gaslight shows thematically, because it leans into the rich Western culture that can be found in Tucson. I hope to see more Western-themed shows at Gaslight, because the genre really fits.

BACK TO THE WEST was adapted and directed by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema and moves quickly with well-staged direction. The house left staging area features a DeLorean prop and rear-projection which were both utilized to perfection. Additional video is displayed above the proscenium, with a clever increasing MPH display for when the car is traveling. Technically, this show is very impressive, and the sharp directorial choices help achieve a production that is both fun to listen to and to look at.

Josh Lamoreaux's music direction is explosively melodious. In particular, "Take the Money and Run" was a vocal standout. The harmonies in BACK TO THE WEST are outstanding! The blend and perfect intonation were so easy on my ears and I encourage audience members to truly appreciate the time that went into creating this gorgeous polyphonic singing. Katherine Byrnes infused this project with lively and period-appropriate dance numbers that transport audiences, well...back to the West! The dynamite three-piece band provided excellent accompaniment. There were only a couple times I felt there could have been a little more projection from the actors. For the majority of the show, I could hear everything perfectly and enjoyed every second!

Jake Chapman, known for his comedic and charming male leads, plays the role of Micky, who joins his girlfriend Betsy (Janée Page) to rescue Professor Bunsen (a perfectly cast Jacob Brown). Chapman is endearing and likable, with Page showing real punch and energy in her role. Brown, who might be one of the funniest working actors in Tucson, takes full opportunity to show his chops for comedy here. It also made me chuckle to see him again in some of the video projections. Brown is a highlight of BACK TO THE WEST.

Erin Helm is Lovelace, the villain of the story. She captured the attention of our audience every time she was onstage. Kelly Coates took on dual roles as Stacy/Shirley, and I was particularly impressed by her dancing. It's clear that many in this cast have experience in country-western dance. Todd Thompson lends his resonant baritone voice to Buzz/Buzzsaw, and stole the show alongside blues legend Charlie Hall (Cadwell/Sheriff). The mischievous pair were memoriable indeed, and our audience loved seeing them egg each other on.

Heather Stricker played Lillian/Sally and Mike Yarema also took on dual roles as Verne/Clarence. Stricker shines as a sharpshooting "good gal." I was very impressed with her gun-twirling and strong performance! Yarema was a delight to watch and had great chemistry with Chapman. I always consider the Ensemble a character all to itself. As an Ensemble, the actors worked very well together to produce a strong sound and an engaging stage picture. Whether they sang in duets, trios, or as a large group, the overall product was tremendously entertaining. The Grease Olio is lots of fun as well and a perfect capper to the evening. BACK TO THE WEST is filled to the brim with talent and has a very strong cast. You definitely will not want to miss BACK TO THE WEST before it rides off into the sunset. Tickets are available at thegaslighttheatre.com. Photo: Brian Gawne/Copyright The Gaslight Theatre

