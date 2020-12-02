Radio Revival Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Streetlamp Productions, Radio Revival Theatre, brings you a holiday classic. "A Christmas Carol" as original recorded in 1939 on the Orson Wells radio show. This adaptation was made to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

Though they would like to be performing for you live, their Radio programs, with their recorded sound effects and music taken from the original program, where applicable, are sure to remind you of simpler times. So, curl up this holiday season with Streetlamp Productions and their Radio Revival's adaptation of "A Christmas Carol"

This is a free online broadcast, though donations are accepted. Starting December 12th.

For more information visit: Streetlampaz.org

