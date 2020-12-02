Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Radio Revival Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Article Pixel

The free online broadcast begins December 12.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Radio Revival Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Streetlamp Productions, Radio Revival Theatre, brings you a holiday classic. "A Christmas Carol" as original recorded in 1939 on the Orson Wells radio show. This adaptation was made to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

Though they would like to be performing for you live, their Radio programs, with their recorded sound effects and music taken from the original program, where applicable, are sure to remind you of simpler times. So, curl up this holiday season with Streetlamp Productions and their Radio Revival's adaptation of "A Christmas Carol"

This is a free online broadcast, though donations are accepted. Starting December 12th.

For more information visit: Streetlampaz.org



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; Metro Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff
  • Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; FRASER VALLEY STAGE Leads Theatre Of The Decade
  • Save 10% On Online Acting, Singing, And Dancing Classes With Our Summer Sale!