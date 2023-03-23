Photos: Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical, a musical extravaganza with songs written by the most popular recording artists such as Aerosmith, John Legend, and Sara Bareilles. Fans of the show will be highly entertained by the stage version, but even if you have no knowledge of the television version, the stage production will surely not disappoint!

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!



The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-adult, presents the show APRIL 27 - MAY 14, 2023, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Co-Director Melisa Davis, Co-Vocal Directors Shawna Weitekamp and J.R. Momeyer, Production Stage Managers Jessica Kishbaugh and Melayna Johnson, and Assistant Stage Managers Elleia Carter and Joslyn Momeyer.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Photo Credit: Michele Celentano