Photos: Inside Look at Theatrikos' Production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, continues the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular comedies of American theatre. Theatrikos surveyed Northern Arizona audiences and asked, of all the shows we've done over the past 50 years, which shows they most want to see again. Steel Magnolias came in near the top of the list. This second show of Theatrikos' 50th anniversary season runs March 25 to April 17, 2022.

In Steel Magnolias, a group of larger-than-life southern ladies in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlor face life's challenges together. Embracing both laughter and tears, alternately hilarious and touching-and in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which celebrates the power of female friendship.

"Most people probably discovered Steel Magnolias when the popular movie version was released in 1989. The play differs in some important aspects, most significantly in that it has an all-female cast. And we've cast some of Flagstaff's most amazing female actresses," said Co-Director Mickey Mercer.

"A deeply moving story about love, loss, and the strength of friendship. Heartwarming dialogue peppered with snappy repartee make Steel Magnolias both poignant and laugh-out-loud funny," adds Co-Director Amelia Swann.

Safety protocols include social distancing, the wearing of N95 masks throughout the performance, and proof of vaccination for cast, crew, and audience.

Performances of Steel Magnolias are at Theatrikos, March 25 to April 17, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. The usual opening night reception has been canceled due to safety protocols. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre's box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

Photo Credits: Brian Corbett