Phoenix Chorale Names Mary Deissler Interim Executive Director

The Phoenix Chorale Board of Directors has appointed one of the nation's leading arts executives, Mary Deissler, to serve as the Phoenix Chorale's Interim Executive Director.

Having served in multiple leadership positions for renowned arts organizations and non-profits, Ms. Deissler brings an innate understanding of Phoenix Chorale's leadership needs and possesses the superior qualifications to administer its operations. Ms. Deissler will lead the organization throughout the interim period as the Board conducts its executive search.

Prior to forming her firm, Deissler Consulting, which advises large scale organizations on development, earned revenue, and operational strategies, Ms. Deissler served as President/CEO with Charlotte Symphony and Chicago Academy for the Arts, and was the Chief Advancement Officer for Artis-Naples, Southwest Florida's largest cultural center which encompasses a full-time orchestra, museum, and over 300 performances and events a year. She has a reputation as a prolific leader and fundraiser, and throughout her career, she has raised over $275 million in funds for the various organizations she has worked for.

Well known in the choral community, she is currently a Trustee for Chanticleer in San Francisco and served as Board Chair for the national organization, Chorus America, where she was honored for her Lifetime Contribution to the Field as well as and the Award for Innovative Action and Entrepreneurial Zeal.

She has spent the majority of her career in the classical performing arts, including serving as the Director of Campaigns for the LA Philharmonic and the CEO of America's oldest performing arts organizations, the Handel & Haydn Society in Boston, in which she oversaw 10 recordings, including one GRAMMY Award winner and created an international partnership with the English National Opera to produce two operas with the acclaimed company based in London.

"Mary brings tremendous leadership skills to the Chorale; her experience in stewarding organizations through times of transition, her great success running multiple major arts organizations, and her deep understanding of the choral field will both safeguard and preserve the success and stability of the Phoenix Chorale as we search for our next Executive Director," said Lynne Traverse, Phoenix Chorale Board Chair.

Last month, The Phoenix Chorale Board formed an Executive Search Committee, led by Board member Mary Farrington-Lorch. The Committee is embarking on a national search for a new Executive Director to take the helm and work with the Phoenix Chorale's esteemed Artistic Director, Christopher Gabbitas. Details for the search will be posted in the next few weeks at phoenixchorale.org.

"I'm delighted to have Mary on board for this transitional time," stated Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas. "She has an incredible reputation and I look forward to working with her."

For more information about The Phoenix Chorale, visit phoenixchorale.org.