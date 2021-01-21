Phoenix Chorale Announces Spring 2021 Programs

The Phoenix Chorale announces its programs for the Spring of 2021, with free broadcasts of two exquisite concerts as well as enlightening conversations with choral luminaries in anticipation of the performances.

"As we wait for the time when we can resume live performances, we are so grateful for the wonderful technology that allows the community to enjoy our music from the comfort and safety of their homes. These two programs are filled with such gorgeous pieces, performed with such pure beauty and precision, they are sure to uplift and heal the spirit. Truly, such music inspires hope for all of us." -Christopher Gabbitas, Artistic Director.

The Phoenix Chorale's Spring 2021 programs will be free to the public and offer highlights from recent concert programs including "COSMOS," conducted by Christopher Gabbitas last February, and "LUX," performed by the Phoenix Chorale in October of 2019.

Prior to the broadcast, the Phoenix Chorale will host its popular "Chris Chats," featuring exclusive conversations with choral luminaries, composers, and leaders in the choral field. Joining Chris Gabbitas this spring will be the famed composer, Ola Gjeilo, tuning in from Oslo, and recording artist and award winning composer Cecilia McDowall, tuning in from London for a chat on March 1 at 6 PM. The following month, April 19 at 6 PM, Chris speaks with Phoenix Boys Choir Artistic Director Herbert Washington and Carrie Tennant, the Youth Choral Director for Coastal Sound Music Academy to discuss the importance of youth singing and the innovative methods of instruction choral educators are employing during the Covid pandemic.

Visit phoenixchorale.org/spring2021/ to sign up for program alerts and links to watch the broadcasts. The Phoenix Chorale's Spring 2021 Virtual Broadcasts are free of charge, and the public is invited to support the Phoenix Chorale by making a tax-deductible contribution at phoenixchorale.org/donate.