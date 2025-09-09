Phoenix Art Museum Reveals 2025 Arizona Artist Awards Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phoenix Art Museum (PhxArt) has announced the recipients of the 2025 Arizona Artist Awards, honoring four Arizona-based artists with new funding and exhibition opportunities.

This year’s winners are Alice Leora Briggs, recipient of the Scult Family Artist Award; Chris Ignacio and Jan Talmadge Davids, recipients of the Sally and Richard Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards; and Shaunté Glover, the inaugural recipient of the Sette/Cohn Artist Award.

Each awardee will receive financial support to advance their artistic practice, a lifetime membership to Phoenix Art Museum, and in the case of Briggs, Ignacio, and Talmadge Davids, opportunities to exhibit new work in summer 2026.

“Each of these artists has built a dynamic, thoughtful practice that speaks to their own lived experiences, communities, and perspectives on identity, connection, and the larger human condition,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO. “We are honored to support their work as part of our ongoing commitment to amplifying Arizona-based voices.”

About the 2025 Recipients

Alice Leora Briggs (Scult Family Artist Award, $20,000) – Tucson-based visual artist known for her drawings, woodcuts, installations, and collaborative publications including Dreamland: The Way Out of Juárez. Her work is held in more than 35 public collections, including the Library of Congress and Phoenix Art Museum.

Chris Ignacio (Lehmann Emerging Artist Award, $10,000) – A Filipino-American puppeteer, producer, and educator whose interdisciplinary work merges puppetry, technology, and community collaboration. He has created original works for La MaMa, The Tank, and Mesa Arts Center, and recently debuted at the Metropolitan Opera.

Jan Talmadge Davids (Lehmann Emerging Artist Award, $10,000) – Tucson-born artist working in clay and mixed media, whose installations examine fragility, ecology, and memory through landscapes of her youth. Her work has been shown at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Tucson Museum of Art, and Tempe Center for the Arts.

Shaunté Glover (Sette/Cohn Artist Award, $5,000) – A multidisciplinary artist from South Phoenix whose practice spans photography, printmaking, and film. Her layered visual narratives highlight identity, representation, and community, amplifying the experiences of marginalized voices, especially Black women.

About the Arizona Artist Awards

Established in 2011, the Arizona Artist Awards program honors artists who demonstrate excellence and innovation across disciplines. The program now includes the Scult Family Artist Award for mid-career artists, the Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards, and the new Sette/Cohn Artist Award, created in 2024 to expand support for local creators.