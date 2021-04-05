Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PLATED & STAGED A HERBERGER THEATER EXPERIENCE to Take Place May 2

Annual culinary fundraiser benefits Youth Outreach Programs.

Apr. 5, 2021  

The sixth annual Plated & Staged... A Herberger Theater Experience fundraiser is Sunday, May 2, 2021. Guests will enjoy a unique re-imagined event where they will have the option of outdoor dining at a fine restaurant, or dinner delivered to their home and served by a private chef to benefit the Herberger Theater's Youth Outreach Programs.

Guests also have the option of purchasing a Cocktail Box for two which includes $50 Uber Eats gift card, one bottle of wine, and two Herberger Theater wine glasses.

The evening will begin with a livestreamed program, including entertainment, online auction, and paddle raise at 4:00pm. Dinner follows at 6:00pm. Guests who purchased a table for restaurant patio dining find out which restaurant they will experience just before departure. Participating restaurants will host a table of eight with a specially prepared three-course meal and wine:

Restaurant Patio Dining - $2,500
Dinner in your Home - $2,200
Cocktail Box - $150

The event is sponsored by Billie Jo & Judd Herberger, National Bank of Arizona, U-Haul, Porsche North Scottsdale, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Snell & Wilmer, Jennings Strouss, and Tom & Lin Catering. For tickets or information, contact Laurene Austin at 602-254-7399, Ext. 105 or visit HerbergerTheater.org/plated-staged-a-herberger-theater-experience/.


