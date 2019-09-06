OLD JEWS TELLING JOKES Comes to The Herberger Theater

Philip Roger Roy and Playhouse Productions, Inc. announce a limited engagement of the off Broadway hit Old Jews Telling Jokes at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe in Phoenix. The national touring production will open on Christmas Day, Wed., Dec. 25 at 7 pm and continue through Sun., January 19, 2020.

Old Jews Telling Jokes, created by Peter Gethers and Daniel Okrent and directed by Jeremy Quinn, has been called a "pickle-barrel full of giggles" and showcases five actors in a revue-type production that pays tribute to and reinvents classic jokes of the past and present.

It celebrates the rich tradition of Jewish humor and "all the rabbis, complaining wives, fed-up husbands, patience-challenged physicians, gossiping ladies, and competitive men' populating it," said Producer Philip Roger Roy.

The humor is suggestive and even raunchy as the 'Old Jews' make fun of themselves as well as followers of every other religion.

"Think Catskills comedy with jokes, songs, stories, skits, and routines," Roy added. "The humor is reminiscent of the great Jewish comedians from Buddy Hackett and Alan King to Tom Lehrer, and more."

Warning: Adult (Bawdy) Humor. Not for audiences under 21.

Old Jews Telling Jokes has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played, including two years off Broadway and in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Baltimore, Thousand Oaks, CA, Boca Raton, FL, The George Street Playhouse in New Jersey, The Bucks County (PA) Playhouse, Trinity Rep in Rhode Island, the Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA, Dallas, and dozens of other venues across the USA.

The regular performance schedule is Wed. at 7 pm; Thurs. at 2 pm and 7 pm, Fri. at 8 pm, Sat. at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sun. at 2 pm. Added show on Tues., Dec. 31st (New Year's Eve) at 8 pm. There is no performance on Wed. Jan. 1st.

Roy has previously produced My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy and My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, & I'm in Therapy.

Ticket prices range from $45-65 and may be purchased online at www.PlayhouseInfo.com, by phone at 602-252-8497 or at the Herberger Theater box office.





