Musical Theatre Of Anthem Receives Virginia Piper Grant

Musical Theatre of Anthem is ecstatic to announce the award of a $57,000 grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust for the purchase of upgraded audio, lighting and microphone equipment! The funds will be used to purchase a more sophisticated and unified system that will function properly to match the new theatre location which has a 110 seat auditorium. The new equipment will increase the professionalism of our productions and ensure that the performers can be heard clearly.

"We are beyond honored and thrilled to receive this incredible grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust," said Jackie Hammond, Producing Artist Director for Musical Theatre of Anthem. "Clearwing Productions is working closely with MTA to provide the best equipment and upgrades to our lighting and sound systems that we cannot wait to share with our wonderful audiences and families!"

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust supports organizations that enrich health, well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County, Arizona. Piper Trust works side-by-side with nonprofit organizations as a partner, helping them to identify problems, build expertise, find solutions, and become continually stronger and more effective. The Trust strives to be a vital part of Maricopa County-not only as a source of leadership and financial support, but as a neighbor sharing a lasting stake in the county's future.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.





