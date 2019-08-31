Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces NYA Awards

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces 7 National Youth Arts (NYA) Award Winners and Nominees for Additional 37 NYA Nominations! National Youth Arts honors outstanding work by youth in the arts.

NYA Awards

Junior Artist of the Year: Julia Hughes (Emily in Freckleface Strawberry, Fiona in The Giver, Spiker in James and the Giant Peach JR, Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown @ Musical Theatre of Anthem)

Lead Performance in a Musical: Savannah Foy as Jerusha Abbott in Daddy Long Legs

Supporting Performance in a Musical: Alexis Rosenbaum as Beggar Woman/Pirelli in Sweeney Todd

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Kate Creed as Teacher in Freckleface Strawberry

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Noelle Hammond as Lucy Van Pelt in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Christopher Poulios as Willard Hewitt in Footloose

Ensemble: The Music Man Jr.

NYA Nominations

Lead Performance in a Musical: Micah Blalack as Harold Hill in The Music Man Jr.

Lead Performance in a Musical: Grace Davis as Morticia in The Addams Family Young@Part

Lead Performance in a Musical: Grace Davis as Marian Paroo in The Music Man Jr.

Lead Performance in a Musical: Savannah Foy as Ariel Moore in Footloose

Lead Performance in a Musical: Jack Maplethorpe as Gomez in The Addams Family Young@Part

Lead Performance in a Musical: Jack Maplethorpe as Ren McCormack in Footloosea??

Lead Performance (Junior Division): Ben Fletcher as Toad in A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Lead Performance (Junior Division): Noelle Hammond as James in James and the Giant Peach JRa??

Lead Performance (Junior Division): Jayden Hawley as Toad in A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Lead Performance (Junior Division): Hannah Kring as Strawberry in Freckleface Strawberry

Lead Performance (Junior Division): Austin Kring as Frog in A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Lead Performance (Junior Division): Conor Maloney-Devere as Frog in A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Lead Performance (College Division): J.R. Momeyer as Jervis Pendleton III in Daddy Long Legs

Supporting Performance in a Musical: Ashley Bragg as Mrs. Paroo in The Music Man Jr.

Supporting Performance in a Musical: Davin Kallevig as Ladahlord in James and the Giant Peach JR

Supporting Performance in a Musical: Christopher Poulios as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family Young@Parta??

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Mary Davis as Sally Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Mary Davis as Sponge in James and the Giant Peach JRa??

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Mary Davis as Wendy Jo in Footloosea??

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Lennon Hammond as Pugsley in The Addams Family Young@Parta??

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Lennon Hammond as Linus in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Jayden Hawley as Jake in Freckleface Strawberry

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Vanessa Hughes as Francine Freckle in Freckleface Strawberry

Supporting Performance (Junior Division): Austin Kring as Harry in Freckleface Strawberry

Supporting Performance (College Division): Alex Martinez as Reverend Shaw Moore in Footloosea??

Supporting Performance (College Division): Emily Temple as Vi Moore in Footloose

Featured Performance in a Musical: Isabelle Johnson-Heston as Zaneeta Shinn in The Music Man Jr.

Featured Performance (Junior Division): Kate Creed as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn in The Music Man Jr.

Featured Performance (Junior Division): Vanessa Hughes as Mouse in A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Ensemble: James and the Giant Peach JRa??

Ensemble (Junior Division): Freckleface Strawberry

Ensemble (Junior Division): A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Choreography: Lyndsie Clymer for Freckleface Strawberry

Direction: Sarah Brayer and Lyndsie Clymer for James and the Giant Peach JR

Direction: Shawna Weitekamp for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Direction: Sherry Henderson for Footloose

Direction: Jessica Kishbaugh for A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

An awards ceremony was held at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.





