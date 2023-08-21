Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge is Coming to Phoenix

Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge, is a combined 48 hour film project and 24 hour theatre festival coming to Phoenix for one night only - Saturday, August 26th at 7PM. The evening features 6 new short films and 6 brand new plays, and brings together over 35 theatre and film artists from the Phoenix Metro area. Tickets are only $10 (at the door Click Here) and all proceeds go to benefit Space 55 and B3 Theater, two of the Valley's most exciting alternative theatre organizations that consistently feature new work by local artists.

A bit about the process: playwrights and film teams are given prompts - a line of dialogue, a prop, and a theme to include in their piece. Film crews complete their challenge the weekend before the event, having only 48 hours to complete their films. Playwrights are given their prompt the night before the show and have about 12 hours to complete their scripts. The actors and directors come together with the writers the next morning and rehearsals begin. By 7PM, the plays are memorized and the show begins!

Film Teams: Brelby Productions, Double Down Productions, Glo-Worm Productions, Joseph Lake Guffey, Story Problems and Vanity Peaks Media, LLC.

Actors: Zach Athanasakis, Spencer Beckwith, Kiley Bishop, Ray Carter, Emile Fruean, Joseph Lake Guffey, Megan Holcomb, Haley Honeman, Talia Jones, Leonidas Karandreas, Rick Larsen, Angel Lopez, Antoinette Martin-Hanson, Raegan Parker, Nickela Rooney, Angel Sicairos, and Christian Valenzuela.

Directors: Victor Arevalo, Cody Goulder, Kim Porter, Lorraine Taylor, Carlin Thomas, and Susan Xu.

Playwrights: James Garcia, Angelica Howland, Shelby Maticic, Ashley Naftule, Kyle Olson, and John Perovich.

Tickets are available now: Click Here.

Midnight Oil: A Film and Theatre Challenge is Co-Produced by BJ Garrett, Ilana Lydia, and John Perovich.

The performances and screenings will be in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute on Saturday, August 26th, at 7PM - 1700 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007.