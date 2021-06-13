Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA JR. Will Be Performed at Musical Theatre Of Anthem This Fall

Performances will run September 30-October 3, 2021.

Jun. 13, 2021 Â 

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Matilda Jr., a story about a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show SEPTEMBER 30 - OCTOBER 3, 2021, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Co-Choreographer/Co-Production Stage Manager Sarah Brayer, Co-Director/Co-Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Vocal Director Cris Wo and Co-Production Stage Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.


