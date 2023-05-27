Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio

Four of Phoenix's own notable musical stars will come back Together Again in a benefit concert for the Theatre Artists Studio on June 24th. Headed by Matt Rollings, (Phoenix Country Day School, Young Sounds, Mr. Luckys, Berklee College of Music and Nashville) Matt is a Grammy award winning musician, composer, and producer whose iconic piano can be heard on literally thousands of albums, perhaps most notably Lyle Lovett.

The "cast" includes Francine Reed (Arizona Blues Hall of Fame inductee, The Nash, member of the famous Reed family "Christmas Show", and longtime member of Llye Lovett and his Large Band) and Ray Herndon (award winning songwriter, Mr. Lucky's, member MacBride and the Ride, member Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, and owner, operator and performer at Scottsdale's landmark restaurant Handlebar J). Rounding out this notable group is Phoenix's own Dennis Rowland. Dennis toured with Count Basie for many years, has performed internationally at jazz festivals, including the Lincoln Center and here at home, most recently, at The Nash.

This amazing group did a benefit concert for Actors Theatre of Phoenix in 1995! They returned in 2022 to a sell-out crowd at Theatre Artists Studio. Now they are coming back Together Again to spread their musical wealth and benefit The Studio again!

Together Again

A benefit for Theatre Artists Studio

June 24, 2023

Matinee at 2:30 pm | Evening at 7:00 pm