Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio

The concert will take place on June 24th.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre Photo 3 Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre
Review: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Arizona Broadway Theatre Photo 4 Review: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Review: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Four of Phoenix's own notable musical stars will come back Together Again in a benefit concert for the Theatre Artists Studio on June 24th. Headed by Matt Rollings, (Phoenix Country Day School, Young Sounds, Mr. Luckys, Berklee College of Music and Nashville) Matt is a Grammy award winning musician, composer, and producer whose iconic piano can be heard on literally thousands of albums, perhaps most notably Lyle Lovett.

The "cast" includes Francine Reed (Arizona Blues Hall of Fame inductee, The Nash, member of the famous Reed family "Christmas Show", and longtime member of Llye Lovett and his Large Band) and Ray Herndon (award winning songwriter, Mr. Lucky's, member MacBride and the Ride, member Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, and owner, operator and performer at Scottsdale's landmark restaurant Handlebar J). Rounding out this notable group is Phoenix's own Dennis Rowland. Dennis toured with Count Basie for many years, has performed internationally at jazz festivals, including the Lincoln Center and here at home, most recently, at The Nash.

This amazing group did a benefit concert for Actors Theatre of Phoenix in 1995! They returned in 2022 to a sell-out crowd at Theatre Artists Studio. Now they are coming back Together Again to spread their musical wealth and benefit The Studio again!

Together Again

A benefit for Theatre Artists Studio

June 24, 2023

Matinee at 2:30 pm | Evening at 7:00 pm




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo
Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company

Summer camp is traditionally something for kids, but at The Phoenix Theatre Company, adults are invited to a special kind of summer experience: Summer of Dance. It’s eight weeks of dance classes for people at all skill levels, ages 15 to 80 years old. Professional choreographers teach a variety of classes four nights a week from June 5 through July 27. This is the program’s 15th year in the Valley.

Review: BEN BUTLER At Don Bluth Front Row Theatre Photo
Review: BEN BUTLER At Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

Richard Strand's BEN BUTLER highlights a seminal moment in the march to emancipation. Now on stage at Don Bluth Front Row Theater in Scottsdale AZ through July 8th, the play, directed by Lee Cooley and featuring an outstanding cast, is a compelling profile of courage.

Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre Photo
Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre

Director/choreographer Cambrian James delivers a nostalgically delightful production of BYE BYE BIRDIE, featuring a knockout performance by Michala Montaño as Rosie. At Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert AZ through July 1.

Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THREE LITTLE PIGS Beginning This Month Photo
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THREE LITTLE PIGS Beginning This Month

The Great Arizona puppet theatre will THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, a hilarious and musical rendition of the traditional tale about the dangers of shoddy home construction and how those pigs must face a big, bad and very hungry (but not-so-smart) wolf, from May 31-June 18. Showtimes are Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre CompanyAdult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THREE LITTLE PIGS Beginning This MonthGreat AZ Puppet Theater to Present THREE LITTLE PIGS Beginning This Month
Legendary Guitarist Esteban Will Perform at El Pedregal This July 4thLegendary Guitarist Esteban Will Perform at El Pedregal This July 4th
Ronin Theatre Co. Presents THE MONSTER OF TEMPE TOWN LAKERonin Theatre Co. Presents THE MONSTER OF TEMPE TOWN LAKE

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ITHAMAR HAS NOTHING TO SAY
Tempe Center for the Arts (5/26-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Arizona Broadway Theatre (6/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: Cisco and the Racecars
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: JenziTaughtMe
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birth of a MURDERER
Desert Stages (5/19-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rite of Spring
Desert Botanical Garden (5/16-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
Berger Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You