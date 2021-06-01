Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Youth Theatre Returns To Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The musical explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown, Lucy van Pelt, Snoopy, and all of his friends.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Happiness is great musical theatre! Desert Stages Theatre will present its first youth production since February, 2020. YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz in his comic strip Peanuts.

With charm, wit, and heart, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown, Lucy van Pelt, Snoopy, and all of his friends. This revue of songs is the ideal musical to be enjoyed by the whole family. Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness." Directed by Valley youth arts director and advocate Meribeth Reeves, this production is appropriate for ~ and guaranteed to please ~ audiences of all ages!

Performances run through Sunday, June 6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Swing Performances: 3:00pm; Snoopy-- Friday June 4, 7:30pm; Lucy-- Saturday June 5, 3:00pm

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at (480) 483-1664. For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre events, performances, productions, children's camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.


