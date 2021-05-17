Live Concerts Return To The Nash This June

Beginning in June, live jazz concerts will resume at The Nash, the leading jazz club and educational center in Phoenix. Dennis Rowland and Diana Lee will be the first concert held at the venue, after over 14 months of closure.

Concerts are scheduled throughout the month with tickets on sale at thenash.org. Friday and Saturday concerts will have two performances at 7 PM and 9 PM, with Sunday matinees at 3 pm. Sign up for The Nash mailing list to receive notification when new concerts are added. thenash.org/contact/join-our-mailing-list/

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row.

Concerts at The Nash will be socially distanced, with an expectation to resume to full capacity later in the year. Live-stream simulcast tickets for $20 are available for those who wish to enjoy the concerts from home.

Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale through Event Brite or thenash.org i??

DENNIS ROWLAND & Diana Lee

Saturday June 5 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

Tickets (7:00 pm): $59/$54 Tickets (9:00 pm): $55/$49

Jazz fans will not want to miss this special night, as The Nash reopens with two of the Phoenix area's most beloved performers

Dennis Rowland is beloved by jazz devotees and theatergoers around the globe. The Detroit native and Phoenix, Arizona resident was the voice of the world-renowned Count Basie Orchestra between 1977 and 1984, where he shared the stage with Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Joe Williams and Tony Bennett. He is joined by Valley native, Diana Lee who has performed and toured with countless superstars all over the world such as, Reba McEntire, Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Neil Sedaka, David Foster, Stevie Wonder and George Benson.

GIRLS ON THE ROAD

Sunday June 6 at 3:00 pm

Tickets: $35/$29

Girls on the Road is the Folktronica Fusion duo of singer / songwriter /keyboardists Annie Moscow and Rachael Nicole Gold. Their music draws on diverse influences ranging from Debussy, Charles Ives and the Beatles, to Herbie Hancock, Joni Mitchell and Bruce Hornsby.

THE PAUL COMBS QUARTET: JAZZ IN THE MOVIES

Friday June 11 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

Tickets (7:00 pm): $49/$44 Tickets (9:00 pm): $45/$39

Paul Combs - sax, Jude Poorten - guitar Max Beckman - bass, Sam Russo - drums San

Diego-based Paul Combs has been playing professionally as both a leader and a sideman for more than forty years. Combs is joined by three of the Valley's most talented young jazz artists to explore music by jazz composers used in movies, and music from movies that have become jazz standards. You are bound to hear several of your favorites songs from the silver screen!

FRANCINE REED

Saturday June 12 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

i??Tickets (7:00 pm): $59/$54 Tickets (9:00 pm): $55/$49



All-time Valley favorite vocalist (and featured Lyle Lovett bandmate for 30+ years) Francine Reed energizes our Spring concert series with Wild Women Don't Get The Blues and other spirit-lifting gems! If you've experienced Francine before, then you know it's gonna be a party! If this is will be your first time, be prepared for a thrilling evening with the outrageous Francine Reed and her notorious accomplices!

ROYCE MURRAY & JERMAINE LOCKHART

Friday June 18 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

i??i??Tickets (7:00 pm): $49/$44 Tickets (9:00 pm): $45/$39

A master on the Hammond B3, Royce Murray has opened for Tony Monaco, Joey DeFrancesco and the legendary Jimmy Smith. He has toured with Blues Hall of Fame artist "Big Pete" Pearson. Murray is joined by the electrifying "Sax Man" Jermaine Lockhart, known for his incredible versatility and soulful style which has won him respect from jazz enthusiasts all over the world as well as topping the charts in the U.K.i??

THE Glenn Davis QUINTET

Saturday June 19 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

Tickets (7:00 pm): $49/$44 Tickets (9:00 pm): $45/$39

Dennis Monce - trumpet, Tony Vacca - sax Dave Henning - piano, Selwyn Reams - bass, Glenn Davis - drums

The Glenn Davis Quintet features an all-star Phoenix line up playing exciting Jazz quintet classics, along with a unique blend of engaging compositions and arrangements. Davis brings a wealth of experience including decades of playing in Boston, Cleveland and New York City with jazz luminaries including Houston Person, Mike Stern, Phil Woods, Ken Peplowski, Mundell Lowe and Harold Mabern. This group is guaranteed to deliver a swinging memorable night of music!

FATHER'S DAY CONCERT JOEL ROBIN & SONS

Sunday June 20 at 3:00 pm

Tickets: $39/$34

What were the odds that a piano player would be blessed with two sons who play bass and drums - and well? Keeping the tradition going, Joel Robin & Sons perform a special Father's Day concert at The Nash.

CHRIS FINET QUARTET THE MUSIC OF Joe Henderson

Friday June 25 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

Tickets (7:00 pm): $49/$44 Tickets (9:00 pm): $45/$39



Brice Winston - sax, Angelo Versace - piano Chris Finet - bass, Rob Moore- drums

One of the more distinctive tenor saxophone voices to have emerged during the 1960s, Joe Henderson's rich tone and strong sense of rhythm influenced scores of tenor saxophonists who followed him. Together, Chris Finet and his equally accomplished band of jazz musicians, delve into the treasure trove of Henderson tunes for an exciting evening.

BOB RAVENSCROFT TRIO

Saturday June 26 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

Tickets (7:00 pm): $49/$44 Tickets (9:00 pm): $45/$39

This performance by the Bob Ravenscroft Trio, features Bob Ravenscroft on piano, kindred spirits Max Beckman on bass and Rob Moore on drums. Interpretations of songs from The Great American Songbook, original compositions, and the magnificent works associated with iconic jazz pianist Bill Evans.

A Bob Ravenscroft Trio concert combines improvisational jazz and a spiritual influence into a spontaneous live experience.