Herberger Theater Donors Can Now Receive A Fine Art Portrait Worth $3,000

In its latest fundraising effort, Biltmore Studios has partnered with the Herberger Theater to offer donors an exquisite incentive. Donors who make a donation of $200 or more to the Herberger Theater will receive a fine art portrait, valued at $3,000.

Built in 1989 as a pivotal piece in the revitalization of downtown Phoenix, the Herberger Theater has significantly contributed to the cultural and educational life of the Valley, supporting and fostering the performing arts. As home to five resident performing companies, each year 160,000 patrons - including 30,000 school-aged children - share in its unique live experiences.

Now on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Herberger Theater has embarked on an unusual, even memorable, fundraising effort to aid ongoing and future expenses.

The offer is limited to the first 100 people who donate between now and August 31, 2020. Biltmore Studios - whose photographs-to-fine-art portraits hang in luxury homes around the world - is making a generous offer on behalf of the Herberger Theater.

Silvio Rone - known professionally by his first name only - is owner and president of Biltmore Studios in Scottsdale, Arizona. "For a donation of $200 or more to the Herberger Theater," he says, "this is a rare opportunity to own a fine art family portrait that commands at least $3,000, - one that its family can pass down through their future generations with pride."

As Silvio explains, a Biltmore Studios portrait is "the marriage between the realism of a photograph and the distinct richness of an oil painting."

"Our process is unique," he says. "We start with a classically posed and lighted photograph, which our customers select from a series of their poses. Then, through a series of proprietary steps we carefully handcraft a final result that is fully reminiscent of paintings by the Old World Masters of the Renaissance period."

The finished portrait will be 14- inches in its longer dimension. The choice of frame is left up to each donor; frames themselves are not included. There is no sitting fee.

Certificates for these Biltmore Portrait Experiences are being issued on a "first come, first served" basis. Certificates are not transferable and must be used personally by the donor within six months from date of donation; and certificates will be voided if used in gift baskets, raffles or any subsequent effort. The new CARES law allows all taxpayers to take a charitable deduction of up to $300, even if you do not itemize.

For details on this offer, visit the Herberger Theater website at HerbergerTheater.org. The Herberger Theater is located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix, or call (602) 254-7399.

