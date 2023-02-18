Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF and ADULT PUPPET SLAM in March

Great AZ Puppet Theater will present THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF from March 2nd through 19th and ADULT PUPPET SLAM on March 10 and 11.

March 2-19

"THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF"

There's a lot of audience participation and musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very mean, very hungry troll! Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11 at 8pm

ADULT PUPPET SLAM

Puppet Slams are curated evenings of short puppet pieces for adults by a variety of performers. Join us for a rollicking and rowdy good time with hosts Daisy the Kitten and Jingles the Cat, special guest artists, and more! $20 per person, ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+.

SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted):

Thursdays & Fridays at 10am,

Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted):

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED.

$12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call

602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225753®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

**SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors.

Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org