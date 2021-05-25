GODSPELL to be Presented by Arizona Broadway Theatre

This isn't your average Bible study! Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell follows a comedic troupe of players as they help a contemporary Jesus share his lessons through parables, games, and comedic shenanigans. This musical features an eclectic blend of songs written by the composer of Wicked, Stephen Schwartz, such as Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord, Turn Back O Man, and, of course, the popular hit Day By Day. Even after the crucifixion, Jesus' message of kindness, tolerance, and love lives vibrantly on.

The show features ABT alums Kieran Klaphake (Titanic The Musical, Oliver!, A Christmas Story, A Christmas Carol The Musical, The Little Mermaid, The King & I) as Jesus, Alyssa Armstrong (Sweeney Todd, Sister Act, Annie), Brody Wurr (Elf The Musical, Sweeney Todd, The Addams Family, Guys and Dolls, Mamma Mia!, Titanic The Musical, Oliver!), and Sabrina Kiepke (Oliver, A Christmas Story). Making their ABT debut are Josh Pike as John the Baptist/Judas, Bennett Curran, Jazmin Moehring, Matt Griesgraber, and Matt Snyder.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre Box Office at (623) 776-8400.

Photo credit: Scott Samplin