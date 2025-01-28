Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Announced At Musical Theatre Of Anthem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of Disney's Little Mermaid Jr. Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics).

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home – and her fins – behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show March 27 – April 6, 2025, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Co-Choreographer Tracey Brown, Co-Production Stage Managers Jessica Kishbaugh and Elleia Carter, and Stage Manager Julia Hughes.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

