Desert Stages Theatre To Stream THE BUTTERFLY'S DAY

Desert Stages Theatre will stream their 2018 production of Gerry Cullity's The Butterfly's Day. The stream will be live this weekend, May 1st-3rd, 2020, on their website at desertstages.org beginning on Friday at 10am MST.

Written and composed by Desert Stages late founder, Gerry Cullity, "The Butterfly's Day" is an original musical about a butterfly who lives for only one day. The butterfly must overcome the evil Gypsy Moth Queen and her accomplices Sneaky, Sleazy, Slimy and Sluggy, who attempt to banish butterflies forever. The show was directed by Kristen Alba and Erin Tarkington.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Stages is committed to continue engagement and offer new virtual content. You can follow along on Desert Stage's social media platforms as well as their website at desertstages.org





