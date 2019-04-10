Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater


April 24-May 5
"GOLDILOCKS": In this hilarious, slapstick version of the traditional
tale, there's big trouble for the three bears when the rude little girl
with the golden curls visits their house. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4
SCI-FI PUPPET SLAM: Special Guest Artist Noah Ginex and local puppeteers
present spacey, far-out fun -- for adults! Outrageous, moving, bawdy,
controversial -- expect the unexpected. 8:00pm both nights. ADULTS ONLY,
ages 18+. $12 if PAID at least 24 hours in advance, $15 day-of-show
(call 602-262-2050 ext. 0 to pay in advance). Funding made possible in
part by the Puppet Slam Network: www.puppetslam.com,
www.facebook.com/PuppetSlamNetwork

SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,
Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs), $12
for adults (ages 13+)

The Great AZ Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.
Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and additional
information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



