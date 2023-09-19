Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL Returns to the Tucson Arena in February 2024

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns to the TUCSON ARENA in February 2024.

With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil’s first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination. 

“CRYSTAL really pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday,” says Robert Tannion, Artistic Director, CRYSTAL. “Every time you watch, there’s something new to see and experience. We’re thrilled to bring the show back to Tucson this winter!”

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale on Sept 25 at 10 am. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

CRYSTAL – Performance Schedule

Tucson Arizona, Tucson Arena (Tucson Convention Center)

260 S. Church Ave Tucson, AZ 85701

﻿·       Thursday, February 29 at 7:00pm 

·       Friday, March 1 at 7:00pm 

·       Saturday, March 2 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm

·       Sunday, March 3 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm




