Childsplay's TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Returns Next Month

Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre for youth since 1977, brings Tomás and the Library to the theater in its 46th season.

Opening in February, Childsplay will begin the new year with Tomás and the Library-an adaption of Pat Mora's book, written by celebrated playwright José Cruz González (American Mariachi).

Tomás and the Library Lady tells the true story of Tomás Rivera, a Chicano author, poet, and educator who found an unlikely friend in a librarian when he was a young boy. Rivera's empowering story inspired Pat Mora to write a book telling his story, which Childsplay will bring to life for families at the Herberger Theater this spring.

Tomás, the son of migrant workers, was born in Texas and loves the stories Papa Grande tells to him. One day while his family is in Iowa picking crops, Tomás meets the Library Lady and nothing is ever the same again. Soon his imagination takes off: he reads book after book, discovering a world filled with dinosaurs, tigers, and explorers! Childsplay is thrilled to bring back this bilingual play with music for a brand new audience.

"I believe that Tomás and the Library Lady is an empowering story for young people because it speaks about following your dreams, about using your imagination, the power of reading books, and making new friends," said playwright José Cruz González who wrote the play in partnership with Childsplay Theatre in Tempe, Arizona.



Since Childsplay Theatre premiered the play in 2006, this show has embarked on four statewide tours throughout Arizona and three national tours.

Tickets start at $13 and are on sale now. Tomás and the Library Lady runs weekends, February 4th through March 12th.



The show will feature two Arizona-native actors: Hamblet Lemus (Phoenix, AZ) in the role of Tomás and Amanda Lopez-Castillo (Tucson, AZ) as the Library Lady. Tomás and the Library Lady is directed by Arizona-native and Childsplay Associate Artistic Director, Ricky Araiza. It is recommended for children ages 5 and up.