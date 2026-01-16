Childsplay To Present THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK At Herberger Theater Center

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Childsplay will present Wendy Kesselman’s adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank January 17–31, 2026, at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix. The production is intended for families with older children and middle school audiences and will be offered to both student groups and the general public.

Adapted by Wendy Kesselman from the original stage version by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, the play brings Anne Frank’s diary to the stage with a renewed emphasis on her voice, insight, and inner life. Set in Nazi-occupied Europe, the story follows eight individuals hiding together in a concealed attic, depicting the fear, confinement, and emotional strain of life in hiding while also highlighting moments of resilience, humor, and hope.

More than eight decades after Anne Frank began writing her diary, the story continues to resonate with young audiences grappling with questions of identity, justice, and empathy. The production emphasizes the human impact of intolerance and the enduring importance of bearing witness to history through personal stories.

Performances will take place at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix. Public performances include an opening performance on Saturday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m., with additional matinee performances on January 25 and January 31 at 1:00 p.m., along with select evening performances throughout the run. Tickets start at $25 and are available at childsplayaz.org or by calling the Herberger Box Office at 602-252-8497.

A Storybook Preview Performance will take place on Saturday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m., with discounted tickets available for $15. Each child attending the preview will receive a free book, made possible through the support of The Steele Foundation.

Select performances will include post-show question-and-answer sessions with Holocaust survivor Dirk Van Leenen, providing audiences with an opportunity to engage directly with a first-hand account of history. Van Leenen was five years old when he was placed on the last train to Bergen-Belsen, a Nazi concentration camp in Germany.

The production features an understated design focused on the performers and Anne’s words, creating an intimate theatrical experience suited to educational and family audiences. Arizona mandates Holocaust and genocide education for students in grades seven through twelve, and the production aligns with those educational goals by offering history through live performance.

The cast includes Ariella Centeno as Anne Frank, Tony Blosser as Otto Frank, Bonnie Beus Romney as Edith Frank, Spencer Wareing as Margot Frank, Amie Bjorklund as Miep Gies, Louis Farber as Mr. Van Daan, Debra K. Stevens as Mrs. Van Daan, Jeff Deglow as Mr. Dussel, Beau Heckman as Mr. Kraler, and Drew Leatham as the Nazi Officer.

Childsplay’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank invites students, educators, and community members to engage with a pivotal historical narrative through live theatre, emphasizing empathy, historical awareness, and civic responsibility.