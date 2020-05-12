Childsplay Announces 2020 Summer Academy for June and July

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Childsplay has announced the roster for Summer Academy Classes.

From Costume Creators and Pitched Perfect to Scenic Arts with Legos and a Triwizard Tournament, they've got you covered with a virtual summer extravaganza.

Every class is taught by professional theatre artists with engaging, participatory and dynamic instruction. June Academy will be held online with plans to resume in-person classes beginning in July at Childsplay's Campus for Imagination and Wonder, 900 S. Mitchell Dr. Tempe.

Childsplay's Summer Academy is designed for kids ages 6 - 17. Online daily classes range from 40 minutes to half day programs, while in person classes in July consist of full and half day programs.

Check out the full roster here!

Registration is open now, visit childsplayaz.org for more information.





