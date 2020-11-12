Candy Yu Joins Chandler Cultural Foundation Board

Candy has lived in the East Valley for more than 20 years.

The Chandler Cultural Foundation announces the addition of East Valley resident Candy Yu to its Managing Board. Appointed by Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Honeywell Aerospace Program Manager was inspired to join the Board after seeing the impact the Chandler Center for the Arts Center had on her children.

As the mother of four kids, including Jasmine (16) Cathleen (14) Bryce (8) and Edison (5), Candy saw the emotional growth and spirit of volunteerism that emerged after her daughters were involved in CCA programs. Each year, her kids would take "Vision Kids" workshops with local visual artists at the Vision Gallery.

"They loved it so much. Yvonne, who worked at the desk in the Gallery basically watched my kids grow up. My oldest joined the Youth Advisory Council, which inspired such a passion for the arts. I saw first-hand how that program gave her such a sense of community responsibility and a joy for volunteering," says Yu.

"I can't say enough about what the Chandler Center for the Arts and the City of Chandler have given to my kids. We benefited so much from the Center. To see how much my kids have prospered under the program, I wanted to give back and help the Center however I could," continues Yu.

A specialist in data analytics and program management, Candy has lived in the East Valley for more than 20 years. She and Jasmine, a junior at Corona del Sol and cellist with the Phoenix Youth Symphony, became advocates for the arts when they represented Chandler at Arts Congress held at the Arizona State Capitol. While at the one-day event, the mother/daughter team sought legislative support for the arts programs like the ones that so impact their family by meeting with elected officials and sharing their story.

"Chandler Center for the Arts is such an inspiring space for the community, a place that brings families and friends together. To see the connection that the Yu family has made through their involvement in the Center is the essence of why we are here," says Jeanne Forbis Board Chair for the Chandler Cultural Foundation. "Candy brings her insight to our Managing Board through her direct understanding of the impact our programs have made personally for her family and her kids, as well as externally with the greater community. This knowledge, combined with her incredible organizational and analytical skills, makes her a powerful voice and advocate for the Chandler Center for the Arts. We are really looking forward to working with her."

