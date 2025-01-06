CHURCHILL Starring David Payne to be Presented at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Theatre Company proudly presents "Churchill," a riveting one-man show running from February 5 to April 13, 2025, at the Judith Hardes Theatre. Step back in time to 1963 England and witness an intimate portrayal of Winston Churchill, one of history's most iconic leaders.

Winston Churchill has just been awarded honorary US citizenship by President John F. Kennedy. In recognition of this unprecedented occasion, The American-Oxford Society has asked the former Prime Minister to address them and discuss what this honor means to him.

In this often funny, sometimes touching and always engaging one-man-show... veteran British actor, David Payne brings Churchill to life onstage. Audiences will be delighted to hear of his exploits during the Boer War, his constant battles with Britain's fellow politicians, his special relationship with America and America's presidents. But most telling of all, Churchill enlightens the audience with intimate and touching details of the two special women in his life-his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

With elements of The Crown and The Darkest Hour, David Payne once again gives audiences an opportunity to spend an evening with one of the greatest historical figures in the world-Sir Winston Churchill.

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "Churchill" is Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:30pm.

