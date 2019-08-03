Boston-Based Young Women Artists Bring UNMENTIONABLES To Space 55

Space 55 in downtown Phoenix is proud to present a new work that explores friendship, coming of age - and selling your panties online.

Unmentionables was written by Massachusetts playwright Molly Greville, who - with the Boston-based production team - will travel to Phoenix for this special two-week Arizona debut. It runs August 16 through August 25. All shows start at 7:30 pm, except for Sunday matinees, which start at 2:00 pm.

In the play, Shannon spends her day at a desk job, working her way into adulthood and dreaming about getting a boyfriend. Meanwhile, Claudia spends her day mailing her dirty underwear to eager buyers, avoiding adulthood and scheduling appointments as a professional girlfriend. Their worlds collide when Claudia quits sex work in pursuit of a desk job and Shannon's dream man arrives on their doorstep. Now they have to grapple with the differences they've ignored and ask the hard questions: How does our upbringing affect our adult life? How does class define the choices available to us? What does it mean to be a functioning adult woman? And who the hell is this guy knocking at the door of their Washington Heights apartment?

Unmentionables is directed by Annie Brennan Coursey, and the Boston actors are Mackenzie Cala, Willa Eigo and Kalei Devilly. Also appearing in the play will be Duane Daniels, accomplished stage, screen and TV actor, and the former Artistic Director of Space 55. Sophie Gore stage manages.

The play premiered in 2018 at the Boston Fringe Fest. Greville wrote the play and developed it with Boston University Resident Playwright Kirsten Greenidge, the Village Voice/Obie award-winning author of Milk Like Sugar and The Luck of the Irish. Unmentionables illuminates the experience of young women who must negotiate - at work and in relationships - what they are willing to give up, and what they are not.

Space 55 Theatre is at 1524 N. 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007. Tickets for the seven runs of the play are $20 (student tickets are $10) and can be purchased at www.space55.org.

The event page is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2365100510278047/





